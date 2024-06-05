Limited Run's "PC Micro Edition" Hasn't Gone Down Well With Fans 1
Limited Run Games has been in the firing line lately over using CD-Rs for collector's editions and poorly-mastered vinyl, and its latest effort to appease PC fans is getting a similar amount of heat.

"You may have seen our Clock Tower: Rewind PC release and asked, 'LRG, what the heck is a PC Micro Edition?'" says the company's social media account, referencing the new format for its PC titles. "It's a new way that we're presenting our entry-level PC Editions. PC Micro Editions include a DRM-free version of the game on USB in a collectible, printed mini box!"

It's worth pointing out that putting PC games on USB sticks is by no means a new idea; Retro-Bit has done this in the past, too. It also makes sense in an age where many PCs lack the optical drive required to run disc-based games – and while USB-A is slowly but surely becoming a thing of the past, it's still possible to buy A-to-C adapters and hubs which allow any computer to read them.

Even so, the announcement hasn't gone down all that well on social media.

However, it's not been all negative; several people have pointed out that, in the realm of PC gaming, a USB stick is about as good as it's going to get when it comes to physical preservation these days:

What do you make of this new approach from Limited Run? Is this the best way to preserve PC games now that optical drives are becoming a thing of the past? Or would you rather the company have invested in some more premium USB drives for this venture? Let us know with a comment.

