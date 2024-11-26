While point-and-click adventures were pretty popular back in the 1990s, a few examples of the genre have been forgotten over time – none more so than Noah's Ark, a Japanese PC / Mac title from 1995 published by NEC InterChannel.

Only released in Japan, the existence of the game was only discussed online very recently – 2021, in fact. This would trigger a search for a physical copy, a search that would finally be completed this year.

On November 23rd, a user known as beanstalk_redump/Saint uploaded the entire game online after they purchased a copy from a Japanese auction website.

According to the Lost Media Wiki, Noah's Ark was created by Kenichi Shigeto (artist) and Kazuhiro Nishimatsu (composer), and is set in 2100, with mankind facing environmental disaster.

Colonising Mars becomes a priority, but before an outpost can be completed on the planet, a 5-billion-year-old tower appears. The player enters with the aim of uncovering its secrets.

Jeremias has done multiple videos on the game, and the latest has some gameplay footage.