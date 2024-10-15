Before Advance Wars became a popular franchise in the West, it was known by different titles in Japan – Famicom Wars, Game Boy Wars and Super Famicom Wars, with each entry denoting the system it was released on.

Super Famicom Wars was only released in Japan and was exclusive to the Nintendo Power system, which allowed consumers to download games to special flash cartridges.

However, that wasn't the only game the console got in the series – as part of its Satellaview broadcasts, Nintendo issued four special helpings of content under the BS Super Famicom Wars banner.

These weekly satellite broadcasts have now been preserved by @cabbusses, who also discovered a prototype of the aforementioned Super Famicom Wars release.

You can read about the entire process here, which illustrates just how much hard work goes into making sure these games can be enjoyed by future generations.