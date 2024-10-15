'90s 3D platformer Croc is getting a multiplatform revival soon, and Argonaut has been sharing some Croc-related trivia over the past few weeks.

One piece of information that has been revealed is that the London-based team had input from Kobuta Aoki, a Japanese designer who worked on Bonk's Adventure / PC Kid, Bonk's Revenge, Super Bonk and Air Zonk.

While he got a production credit on the game, Argonaut feels that his contribution to the 1997 adventure has gone somewhat overlooked over the years.

Japanese designer Kobuta Aoki of Bonk/BC Kid fame flew to London to brainstorm with the team—producing some big ideas including Croc's backpack and Beany the Bird—but he never received the credit we feel he deserves. These are some more ideas that he faxed to Argonaut #Croctober October 10, 2024

Aoki was responsible for some of the "big ideas" seen in the game, "including Croc’s backpack and Beany the Bird."

It doesn't seem like Aoki did much in the games industry after working on Croc, despite his illustrious career before working with Argonaut. Hopefully the upcoming HD version can bring his name to a wider audience.