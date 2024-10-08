The glorious return of Argonaut and the official confirmation of an HD Croc remaster have given retro-platforming fans lots to be grateful for this year, it's fair to say.

One of the most popular questions regarding the upcoming remaster relates to its controls, with many people asking for this new version of Croc to come with modern analogue input.

Argonaut has confirmed this will indeed be the case, but what about those of us who feel the original game's "tank" controls are part of its charm? Worry not, Argonaut is listening.

"Croc originally had D-Pad 'tank controls,' and the most requested remaster upgrade has been to add smooth, modern analog controls with an improved camera," says the company on social media. "But if you’re into old-school cool, never fear—we still support tank controls on the D-Pad!"





Croc originally had D-Pad “tank controls,” and the most requested remaster upgrade has been to add smooth, modern analog controls with an improved camera. But if you’re into old-school cool, never fear—we still support tank controls on the D-Pad! #Croctober Feature Reveal! 🎊Croc originally had D-Pad “tank controls,” and the most requested remaster upgrade has been to add smooth, modern analog controls with an improved camera. But if you’re into old-school cool, never fear—we still support tank controls on the D-Pad! pic.twitter.com/3XB5nHJd5i October 7, 2024

Originally released in 1997, Croc began life as a prototype of a Yoshi 3D platformer before Nintendo and Argonaut's working relationship cooled off. It remains one of Argonaut's most popular games and sold three million copies on PS1 alone.

It was also released on Saturn and PC, and a sequel arrived in 1999.