Irem's 1988 scrolling fighter Vigilante is being ported to the Sega Genesis / Mega Drive, we're pleased to report.

The unofficial conversion is being handled by homebrew coder Fabrice Fernandez, and is shaping up very nicely, as you can see from the footage below.

Argentinian chiptune composer Vector Orbitex is handling the game's music.

Vigilante is considered by many to be the spiritual sequel to Irem's 1984 coin-op Kung-Fu Master. While a true sequel – entitled Beyond Kung-Fu: Return of the Master – was in development, it was shelved and adapted into what would become Vigilante.

Like so many successful arcade titles of the late '80s, Vigilante was ported to a wide range of home computers, including the Amiga, Amstrad CPC, Atari ST, C64, MSX and ZX Spectrum.

Console ports were limited to the Master System and PC Engine / TurboGrafx-16, although more recently, the arcade version has been added to Hamster's Arcade Archives series on PS4 and Switch.