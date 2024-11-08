Accessory maker 8BitDo is celebrating Saturn's 30th anniversary in style with a new themed variant of its popular Retro Mechanical Keyboard.

The keyboard has previously been available in NES and C64 colourways, but this new model pays tribute to Sega's 32-bit system with a brand-new look.

In celebration of Saturn’s 30th anniversary, we proudly introduce the 8BitDo Retro Mechanical Keyboard - S Edition. Only 1994 units available worldwide, each with a unique silkscreened serial number. Comes with a collection certificate, extra keycaps, a limited edition wrist… pic.twitter.com/QiPwlHaht2 November 22, 2024

As before, it offers 2.4G and Bluetooth connectivity, as well as a wired connection. You also get the "Dual Super Buttons" add-on. Sadly, it's not compatible with Saturn itself, but you knew that already, right?

The keyboard costs $109.99 and ships on December 20th, 2024. You can pre-order using the link below.

