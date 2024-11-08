Accessory maker 8BitDo is celebrating Saturn's 30th anniversary in style with a new themed variant of its popular Retro Mechanical Keyboard.
The keyboard has previously been available in NES and C64 colourways, but this new model pays tribute to Sega's 32-bit system with a brand-new look.
As before, it offers 2.4G and Bluetooth connectivity, as well as a wired connection. You also get the "Dual Super Buttons" add-on. Sadly, it's not compatible with Saturn itself, but you knew that already, right?
The keyboard costs $109.99 and ships on December 20th, 2024. You can pre-order using the link below.
