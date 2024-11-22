The Sega Saturn turns 30 today. It launched on November 22nd, 1994, in Japan, with the Western release following in 1995.

Designed to build on the amazing global success of the 16-bit Genesis / Mega Drive, Saturn found itself thrust into a battle with newcomer Sony, which launched its PlayStation console on December 3rd. Both machines were greeted with lengthy queues in Japan, and initially, Saturn actually seemed to be in the lead – thanks mainly to the fact it was the only console you could play Virtua Fighter on.

However, as the months rolled by, it became clear that Sony's 32-bit console was gaining the advantage. Saturn's Western launch was hamstrung by the fact that it was $100 more expensive than PlayStation in North America, and it arguably never quite got the support it needed outside of Japan. Publishers and developers instead flocked to Sony's console in droves, propelling it to a staggering 102.49 million lifetime sales compared to Saturn's 9.26 million.

This has led to the system being branded a flop by many gaming historians – and, given that it sold less than a tenth of PlayStation's total, you could argue that they have a point.

However, as any self-respecting Sega fan will tell you, history has done Saturn dirty. The console got far better software support in its homeland, with companies like Capcom and SNK porting almost all of their major arcade titles to the format – often in a form that was far superior to what was released on PlayStation due to Saturn's 2D talents.

In the West, Saturn quickly gained a reputation as the hardcore gamer's console of choice thanks to its steady stream of exotic Japanese imports. It also became popular with shmup fans due to a wealth of excellent coin-op ports and original releases, with Radiant Silvergun perhaps being the most famous example.

Despite being branded a commercial disappointment, Saturn is perhaps one of the most rewarding consoles to own; it has a library of excellent exclusive titles and ports of some of Sega's most significant arcade releases. Plus, for fighting game fans, it has the perfect combination of amazing, arcade-perfect conversions (aided by special RAM carts) and arguably the best controller for one-on-one fighters games ever made.

If Saturn is a "failure" then it has to rank as one of the most triumphant flops in gaming history.