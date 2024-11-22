Sega and the developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio have announced that they are planning to bring the classic fighting game Virtua Fighter 5 to Steam this Winter, marking the first time the game has been available on the storefront.

The new release, which is being called Virtua Fighter 5: R.E.V.O, is described as "the ultimate edition" of the legendary fighting game and will introduce a bunch of features, including rollback netcode support and 4K visuals with updated high-res textures.

Virtua Fighter 5, as the name suggests, is the fifth mainline installment in the popular Sega series that started back in 1993. It debuted in the arcades back in 2006 and was later ported over to the PS3, Xbox 360, and PS4.

This new release looks to be based specifically on Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown, which was released back in June 2021, and will technically be the second Virtua Fighter game to hit Steam, following Virtua Fighter 2 back in 2010.

To announce the new game, Sega has released an opening cinematic for the title, featuring the track "Ai wa Tsuienai" from the Sega legend Takenobu Mitsuyoshi. This was the main theme of the Virtua Fighter pachislot spin-off CR Virtua Fighter, and later appeared in other Virtua Fighter games like Virtua Fighter 5 R and Virtua Fighter Final Showdown.

Here are some screenshots of the new release:

You can wishlist the game now on Steam.