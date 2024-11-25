Sega's Master System might have struggled to make itself known in North America and Japan, but in other parts of the world, it built up a huge fanbase.

The United Kingdom was famously a Sega stronghold when the Master System was in its prime, and later, the console became incredibly popular in Brazil, where it was distributed by Tectoy.

In fact, it was so successful there that exclusive titles were released solely for the Brazilian market, including Master System versions of Dynamite Headdy, Mortal Kombat 3, Earthworm Jim and FIFA.

There would have been even more games to add to that list, had Tectoy not run into financial issues as the '90s drew to a close. A post from 2018 has resurfaced via SMS Power and reveals that several other notable games were almost published for the 8-bit system.

Original poster wolfticket says:

After looking through some old official Brazilian Sega Club magazines recently, I noticed in the ‘coming soon’ section of issue 22 it advertises Power Rangers on the Sega Master System. I contacted Maicon Barbosa who worked on the recent Tectoy relaunch of the Mega Drive in Brazil and with his help he contacted Marcelo Caiado who was the software engineer for Tectoy in the 90s and along with Mauricio Guerta did all the hacks and Game Gear ports to the SMS. Turns out that not only did Power Rangers get cancelled in 1997, but at least 6 other games did as well! This was due to Tectoy running out of money and unable to pay for the copyrights and eventually filing for bankruptcy.

The cancelled games were Power Rangers: The Movie, Toe Jam & Earl, Beavis & Butthead, Urban Strike, Home Alone (this never got a release in Brazilian), Halley Wars and Fantasy Zone (this also never got a Brazilian release).

According to Guerta, none of the prototypes for these games exist.