Last year, we covered Valkyrie Project's Street Fighter fan remake as well as its spiritual successor, Nidavellir Studios' SF One '87 here on Time Extension. These were a set of PC recreations, which used the free fighting game engine Mugen to fix many of the quirks of the original arcade Street Fighter, in order to try and create the best version possible of Capcom's influential yet divisive game.

As we recently found out, however, they aren't the only projects that have been trying to make the landmark title more palatable for modern audiences, with another group of fan developers, comprised of Ray Castello, Gamerisk, and Titan, having been hard at work on an improved port of the original title, exclusively for the Sega Mega Drive/Genesis.



The game is practically ready!

Each character will have 3 palettes.

To give a bit of context, the original Street Fighter first arrived in the arcades back in 1987 and was initially launched with a set of pneumatic pads for punches and kicks that were gradually phased out for a more durable and arguably less injury-inducing 6-button configuration. In the following years, it was ported to a number of home computers, but it was never released on the Sega Mega Drive.

All that is about to change, though, in the near future, with Castello recently tweeting that the Mega Drive port is "practically ready". Responding to replies on Twitter, Castello seemed confident in his team's work, calling it "A real street one with impeccable gameplay to honor the franchise!". As a result, we can't wait to check it out.

We'll obviously keep you posted when it is released, but for now, you can watch some footage of the port running below.