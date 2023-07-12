Hamster Corporation has announced that this week's Arcade Archives release will be the Tecmo shooter Raiga: Strato Fighter (as spotted by Famitsu). The game will be released tomorrow Thursday, July 13th for both the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.

Just to give a little background, Raiga first appeared in the arcades back in 1991 and was later reissued as part of the Tecmo Classic Arcade Collection for the original Xbox in 2005. It is a horizontally-scrolling shooter where players get behind the controls of the MB-OG Raiga spaceship and join humanity's fight against a new and aggressive alien threat.

During gameplay, players are able to destroy enemy crates to unlock new power-ups (like shields, lasers, and bombs) and are also capable of flipping their ship with the press of a button in order to attack enemies coming from several different directions. There are also numerous interior and exterior levels to battle through throughout the course of the game, as well as a bunch of bio-mechanical bosses to test out your skills.

If you want to check it out, you should head over to the Nintendo Switch eShop and PlayStation store later tomorrow, which is when the stores should have hopefully updated.