F-Zero X, considered by some fans to be the best entry in Nintendo's futuristic racing franchise, turns 25 today.

Released on the Nintendo 64 in Japan on July 14th 1998, F-Zero X was the first game in the series to enter the world of 3D visuals, following on from the 1990 SNES original, which used Mode 7 graphics.

Directed by Tadashi Sugiyama and produced by Shigeru Miyamoto, F-Zero X would feature the art of Takaya Imamura, who has taken to Twitter today to celebrate the game's birthday.

F-Zero X would be followed by F-Zero GX/AX on the GameCube, which is the last home console entry in the series to date. F-Zero would continue on the Game Boy Advance with three entries (F-Zero: Maximum Velocity, F-Zero GP Legend and F-Zero Climax).

Since 2004, the series has remained dormant, although it has been referenced in titles like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Mario Kart 8.

Imamura recently claimed that Nintendo has avoided reviving F-Zero because Mario Kart is already so established.