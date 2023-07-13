Limited Run Games Showcase

Yesterday, Limited Run Games hosted a major showcase revealing a bunch of brand-new announcements for a slew of old and retro-themed games.

The packed showcase was almost forty minutes long in total and crammed in a lot in that time frame, so we've taken it upon ourselves to round up all of the biggest announcements from the event to make it easier to navigate all of the incredible news.

Some of the biggest announcements from the event arguably included the returns of Gex, Tomba!, and Clock Tower, as well as a new retro compilation of Ocean's Jurassic Park games, for modern consoles. There were also a bunch of other physical releases announced, such as Castlevania Advance Collection, in addition to some new retro-inspired games too.

Every Announcement From The Limited Run Games Showcase

Castlevania Advance Collection

COUNT DRACULA IS ONCE MORE BACK FROM THE DEAD... Join the fight against Evil in the Castlevania Advance Collection, a compilation of timeless action-exploration masterpieces! In addition to the three legendary Castlevania games that were first released on Game Boy™ Advance, this collection also includes Castlevania: Dracula X and some never-before-seen sketches and artwork from the games!

All four games are enhanced with newly added modern features such as Rewind, Save/Load and Replay, making this the best way possible to experience these classics or discover them for the first time! This collection also boasts a handy Encyclopedia, a Music Player with all soundtracks and you can even change the ROM Region to play all games in different versions.

Rise of the Triad: Ludicrous Edition

Koumajou Remilia: Scarlet Symphony

Kyukyoku Tiger-Heli Collection

The Making Of Karateka

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Soundtrack Selection

Starting this summer, Limited Run Games will begin publishing a series of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles game soundtracks. New releases will launch every month from July 2023 through March 2024. SHOP THE COLLECTION: https://limitedrungames.com/collectio...

Each collection will include a classic Turtles soundtrack on CD, cassette tape, or vinyl. In addition, we will be launching special green vinyl pressings in limited quantities alongside our standard offerings. Fans will have four weeks to pick up their favorite TMNT tunes!

Releasing first is the soundtrack to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles on NES. Naturally, Limited Run is beginning where many Turtles fans began their gaming journey back in 1989. Go back in time and reexperience the catchy, upbeat music that brought Leo, Raph, Donnie, and Mikey onto home consoles for the first time.

RollerCoaster Tycoon 3: Complete Edition

El-Shaddai: Ascension of the Metatron

Dungeons of Aether

DELVE INTO THE DUNGEONS OF AETHER AND EXPLORE THE WORLD FROM RIVALS OF AETHER LIKE NEVER BEFORE! Dungeons of Aether is a turn-based dungeon crawler designed by Nick ‘ampersandbear’ Blackwood from the Aether Studios team. While Rivals of Aether is known for its real-time combat, Dungeons of Aether allows you to take things at your own pace - but it’s just as challenging! Every choice you make can lead you deeper into the dungeons or to an early demise. Will you carry out a treasure chest, or be carried out in a pine box?

Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution

The Shantae game that never was. Limited Run and WayForward are collaborating to develop Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution—a previously canceled GBA Shantae release set to get a NEW Game Boy Advance cart release in the near future! Until then, take this sneak peek at the development of the game!

Chicory

Odencat's Paradise Collection

Odencat's Bear's Restaurant and Fishing Paradiso are a pair of afterlife adventures. Serve up last suppers to the dead or fish away eternity in paradise! Both games are a cute, cozy yet deep dive into what it means to enjoy life. Pre-order the physical edition today: https://limitedrungames.com/collectio...

Arzette: The Jewel of Faramore

A spiritual successor to a pair of infamous fantasy adventure titles, Arzette: The Jewel of Faramore is an all-NEW interactive animated adventure! Coming 2023.

The Kingdom of Faramore is beautifully realized by Rob Dunlavey, the artist behind the world map paintings from the games that inspired Arzette. Plus! voiceover talent from the games that inspired Arzette return to lend their charm to this adventure, including Jeffrey Rath and Bonniejean Wilbur!

Funded and developed by Limited Run and Seedy Eye Software.

Plumbers Don't Wear Ties: Definitive Edition

You know the story. John's a plumber. Jane's a beauty. John meets Jane, and it's up to you to get them together or tear them apart.

But what if it was more? The Plumbers Don't Wear Ties: Definitive Edition is chock full of extra features like audio commentaries, video featurettes, interviews and more that puts this infamous 3DO game into context.

And it even looks "nicer."

Pre-orders for Plumbers Don't Wear Ties: Definitive Edition launch this September, exclusively at Limited Run Games. For real this time.

Funded and developed by Limited Run. We take full responsibility for this one...

This Way Madness Lies

Let us begin our tale, in the quiet city of Verona, Italy. A town for lovers... and giant, mutant flower attacks.

As the leader of the Stratford-Upon-Avon High Drama Society, Imogen is no ordinary girl! Sure, she goes to school every day and helps produce plays for the community, but beyond that, she's a magical girl! With her powers, she can teleport to alternate dimensions based on Shakespeare plays, fight back the forces of Nightmare, and still get back in time for dinner!

Join Imogen, Paulina, Viola, Rosalind, Miranda, Beatrice, and Kate on an epic adventure throughout the Shakespearean metaverse in this comedy JRPG!

• Unique, turn-based combat!
• Hang out with your friends!
• Put on plays!
• Shakespearean dialogue too difficult to parse? No problem with our unique Ye Olde English to New English translator! 110% accurate!
• Multi-character unite abilities!
• Teaches you while you learn!
• Get a pet!
• Pacing that doesn't waste your time!
• Fun for the whole family!

Midnight Fight Express

Colossal Cave

Another Crusade

Discover a 3D wooden puppet-style world while exploring as a platformer and taking battles in turn-based combat as an old-school RPG where timing and strategy are everything! Inspired by quirky RPGs like Super Mario RPG, Another Crusade features:

-Traditional turn-based combat RPG!
-Execute commands with timing to increase your attacks and defenses!
-Cast powerful magic attacks and amplify them with fun button sequences!
-Run and jump your way through various stages while finding treasures!
-Solve puzzles and complete quests!
-Meet a wonderful cast of funny characters in comical situations!
-Tons of secrets to discover!

Limited Run is launching digital and physical pre-orders later this year!

Rose and Camellia Collection

The Rose and Camellia Collection is a remake of the 2007 flash game developed by Nigoro. Reiko Tsubakikoji, who aims to become the Matriarch of her household. To achieve this, she engages in slap battles with other female opponents. It's Wuthering Heights meets Punch-Out! Slap your foes into submission!

Gargoyles Remastered

DoubleShake

Grab, shake, throw, and kick to save your islands from total chaos in this action-packed blast-to-the-past 2.5D Platformer inspired by some of our favorite 5th-generation games! Limited Run and Rightstick Studios are proud to announce that Double Shake will release in 2024!

Clock Tower

Scissorman stalks again. Clock Tower will be reborn via the Carbon Engine for the Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, and Steam in 2024.

This collaboration between CAPCOM, Sunsoft, WayForward and Limited Run revives the seminal Super Famicom survival horror and introduces it to new, modern audiences.

Jurassic Park: Classic Collection

The 8-and 16-bit era of Jurassic Park games returns later this year!
This Carbon Engine release not only includes a lineup of classic titles but also adds new features, including save states for each game, new in-game maps, and various quality-of-life fixes that bring these games into the modern era of gaming.

The Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection includes:
- Jurassic Park (NES, Game Boy, and SNES)
- Jurassic Park Part 2: The Chaos Continues (Game Boy and SNES)

Tomba!

Our favorite pink-haired, high-jumping jungle boy is back! We're working with creator Tokuro Fujiwara to bring the beloved platformer Tomba to modern consoles via the Carbon Engine, with a new soundtrack by the legendary FUJITA HARUMI. Stay tuned for more info about the physical and digital releases

Gex Trilogy

Were you expecting someone else? Tail time is imminent. Through the science of the Carbon Engine, Gex fans will be able to revisit Gex, Gex: Enter the Gecko, and Gex 3: Deep Cover Gecko on modern systems for the first time!

Don't touch that dial! Limited Run will have more news to share about the Gex Trilogy later!

[source youtu.be]