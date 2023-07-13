Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Soundtrack Selection

Starting this summer, Limited Run Games will begin publishing a series of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles game soundtracks. New releases will launch every month from July 2023 through March 2024. SHOP THE COLLECTION: https://limitedrungames.com/collectio... Each collection will include a classic Turtles soundtrack on CD, cassette tape, or vinyl. In addition, we will be launching special green vinyl pressings in limited quantities alongside our standard offerings. Fans will have four weeks to pick up their favorite TMNT tunes!

Releasing first is the soundtrack to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles on NES. Naturally, Limited Run is beginning where many Turtles fans began their gaming journey back in 1989. Go back in time and reexperience the catchy, upbeat music that brought Leo, Raph, Donnie, and Mikey onto home consoles for the first time.

RollerCoaster Tycoon 3: Complete Edition

Let's go for another ride! Rollercoaster Tycoon 3: Complete Edition will get a Switch edition through Limited Run! Stay tuned for more details! pic.twitter.com/qirM9F6pbT July 12, 2023

El-Shaddai: Ascension of the Metatron





El Shaddai ASCENSION OF THE METATRON HD is getting a Switch release from Limited Run! Stay tuned for more info about this atmospheric action platformer. pic.twitter.com/3gEop67uxS An ever-changing endless visual experience!El Shaddai ASCENSION OF THE METATRON HD is getting a Switch release from Limited Run! Stay tuned for more info about this atmospheric action platformer. #LRG3 July 12, 2023

Dungeons of Aether





The physical edition of Dungeons of Aether hits Limited Run this week! Pre-order for the Switch on Friday! Learn more: pic.twitter.com/QvYkJtsoGV Uncover the mysteries of the Julesvale Cavern in this dungeon crawler set in the Rivals of Aether universe!The physical edition of Dungeons of Aether hits Limited Run this week! Pre-order for the Switch on Friday! Learn more: https://t.co/rad0ybmqfh #LRG3 July 12, 2023

DELVE INTO THE DUNGEONS OF AETHER AND EXPLORE THE WORLD FROM RIVALS OF AETHER LIKE NEVER BEFORE! Dungeons of Aether is a turn-based dungeon crawler designed by Nick ‘ampersandbear’ Blackwood from the Aether Studios team. While Rivals of Aether is known for its real-time combat, Dungeons of Aether allows you to take things at your own pace - but it’s just as challenging! Every choice you make can lead you deeper into the dungeons or to an early demise. Will you carry out a treasure chest, or be carried out in a pine box?

Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution

The Shantae game that never was. Limited Run and WayForward are collaborating to develop Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution—a previously canceled GBA Shantae release set to get a NEW Game Boy Advance cart release in the near future! Until then, take this sneak peek at the development of the game!

Chicory





Limited Run is bringing pic.twitter.com/xlV0knYI33 Explore new places, solve puzzles, help your friends, and change the world—all with the power of paint!Limited Run is bringing @chicory : A Colorful Tale to Switch and PlayStation physical! Stay tuned for more details! #LRG3 July 12, 2023

Odencat's Paradise Collection

Odencat's Bear's Restaurant and Fishing Paradiso are a pair of afterlife adventures. Serve up last suppers to the dead or fish away eternity in paradise! Both games are a cute, cozy yet deep dive into what it means to enjoy life. Pre-order the physical edition today: https://limitedrungames.com/collectio...

Arzette: The Jewel of Faramore

A spiritual successor to a pair of infamous fantasy adventure titles, Arzette: The Jewel of Faramore is an all-NEW interactive animated adventure! Coming 2023. The Kingdom of Faramore is beautifully realized by Rob Dunlavey, the artist behind the world map paintings from the games that inspired Arzette. Plus! voiceover talent from the games that inspired Arzette return to lend their charm to this adventure, including Jeffrey Rath and Bonniejean Wilbur! Funded and developed by Limited Run and Seedy Eye Software.

Plumbers Don't Wear Ties: Definitive Edition

You know the story. John's a plumber. Jane's a beauty. John meets Jane, and it's up to you to get them together or tear them apart. But what if it was more? The Plumbers Don't Wear Ties: Definitive Edition is chock full of extra features like audio commentaries, video featurettes, interviews and more that puts this infamous 3DO game into context. And it even looks "nicer." Pre-orders for Plumbers Don't Wear Ties: Definitive Edition launch this September, exclusively at Limited Run Games. For real this time. Funded and developed by Limited Run. We take full responsibility for this one...

This Way Madness Lies

Let us begin our tale, in the quiet city of Verona, Italy. A town for lovers... and giant, mutant flower attacks. As the leader of the Stratford-Upon-Avon High Drama Society, Imogen is no ordinary girl! Sure, she goes to school every day and helps produce plays for the community, but beyond that, she's a magical girl! With her powers, she can teleport to alternate dimensions based on Shakespeare plays, fight back the forces of Nightmare, and still get back in time for dinner! Join Imogen, Paulina, Viola, Rosalind, Miranda, Beatrice, and Kate on an epic adventure throughout the Shakespearean metaverse in this comedy JRPG! • Unique, turn-based combat!

• Hang out with your friends!

• Put on plays!

• Shakespearean dialogue too difficult to parse? No problem with our unique Ye Olde English to New English translator! 110% accurate!

• Multi-character unite abilities!

• Teaches you while you learn!

• Get a pet!

• Pacing that doesn't waste your time!

• Fun for the whole family!

Midnight Fight Express





Stay tuned for more info about the release! pic.twitter.com/xfpBXBLm5q An unexpected hero emerges on the city's darkest night. Limited Run will release the physical version of Midnight Fight Express!Stay tuned for more info about the release! #lrg3 July 12, 2023

Colossal Cave