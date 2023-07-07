The Playdate YouTuber Tiny Yellow Machine yesterday published the first Playdate Community Direct, showcasing trailers and demonstrations of over 30+ games and apps that are either available or heading to Panic's tiny crank-based handheld.
The 50-minute-long video is intended to be the first of many, with Tiny Yellow Machine planning to put together a new showcase every quarter. In this debut video, we got a glimpse at a bunch of wonderful games, with some of the standouts for us being Tau, Cranky Dog, Hot Hot Hot!, the Playdate Camera, Guntrails, and Reel-istic Fishing. The event also featured a special appearance from the Panic video creator Christa Mrgan, a look at a new Playdate print ad in the Archies-esque comic book Santos Sisters, and a sizzle reel for a new Playdate games bundle. Below, we've listed every game showcased at the event with a time stamp so you can jump ahead if you want to.
Every Game Showcased At The First-Ever Playdate Community Direct
- Tau (Gareth Williams) — Demo Available Now (1:27)
- Cranky Dog (Keith Baker and Alan Snow) — Coming Soon (2:35)
- Under the Castle (mrdanidiez, VolcanoBytes, and ZCorbs) — Coming Soon (3:51)
- The Whiteout (Scenic Route Software) (5:31)
- You're Gonna Miss The Bus (Scenic Route Software) (6:18)
- Radar N Rockets (Kotka) — Available Now (7:10)
- Ribbit Rabbit Special (Reverendmalerik) — Available Now (7:38)
- Solar Descent (Quang Hoang) — Demo Available Now (8:33)
- Voidblazers (Tijn Kersjes & Jasmin Arikan) — Available for Pre-Order (9:22)
- Gotta Bounce (Mouflon Cloud - Jan Martinek) — Coming this Fall (10:22)
- Beat Fish (PizzaFuel) — Coming Soon (11:56)
- Crankblade (Mike Suszek) — Coming this Fall (12:20)
- Art&.. More (Ledbetter Games) — Available Now (13:52)
- Dog kNOwSE Further Chapters (Ledbetter Games) — Chapter 1 Available Now (15:32)
- Bubble (Ledbetter Games) — In Development (16:08)
- Nightingale (KodiakGamesATX) — Coming Very Soon (16:41)
- Hot Hot Hot! (Space Indie) — Coming Soon (17:56)
- Hana: Spacetime Fantasy (KINGOFSHIBUYA Ltd.) — Coming August 7th (18:56)
- Reel-istic Fishing (Toad) — Coming Very Soon (20:57)
- Playdate Camera (Tom Granger) — Available Now (25:47)
- Shroomvile // Title TBA (PossiblyAxolotl) — Soon (29:14)
- Chew Chew Mimic (Lowtek Games/ Rigged Games) (29:32)
- Life's 2 Short: Unhooked (Pixel Ghost) — Available for Preorder (31:34)
- Along Came A Spider: Valley Of The Hollow (Fat Nose Games) — 2023 (33:32)
- CS-16 (nanobot567) — Available Now (34:48)
- Minebap (jomote) — Coming July (36:22)
- Trickle Greenweed Mermaid at Law in Christmas Catastrophe (Reverendmalerik) — Available Now (37:00)
- Resonant Tale (Orange Thief) — Coming 2023 (39:49)
- GunTrails (Yoyogi Games) — Coming July 18th (41:22)
- Snatchy Carrots (XaniaLasagna) — Coming 30th September (42:12)
- SpaceRat Miner (StarJuice) — Coming Very Soon (46:23)
- Echoes Of The Emergent (RNG Party Games) — Available for Preorder (47:25)