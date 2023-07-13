Fresh off the back of translating Snowboard Champions for the Game Boy Color, the hacker Diogo Ribeiro has completed yet another wonderful translation — this time for the 1994 Super Famicom platformer Super Ninja Kun.

Admittedly, this won't be as exciting for some of you as the more in-depth fan translations that we typically cover on the site, given that Super Ninja Kun isn't particularly text heavy and has already received an official localization recently, as part of The Ninja JajaMaru: The Great Yokai Battle + Hell compilation. However, it's a useful alternative should you prefer to play the platformer on original hardware or Super Nintendo emulators.

The hack translates all of the text found within the game, including the title screen, interface elements, and menu items. Level titles and end credits are also translated too, giving the game a complete overhaul into English.

You can download the patch now from romhacking.net. To get it up and running, bear in mind that you'll need a Japanese copy of Super Ninja Kun and the patching utility Lunar IPS.