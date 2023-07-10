The Super Famicom RPG Light Fantasy now has an English-language patch.

Developed by Advance Communication Company (a Japanese studio which also ported the first three Ys to the console) and published by Tonkin House, the game hit Japanese shelves in 1992, but was never localised for Western release.

It got a sequel in 1995, also for the Super Famicom. This too was never released outside of its homeland.

The new translation patch by Zarby89 was created with the aid of Deepl, Google, ChatGPT. AI apps are increasingly being used in this way to translate the large volume of text contained in Japanese RPGs.