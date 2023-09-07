Update #2 [Thu 7th Sep, 2023 10:05 BST]: As part of SAGE 2023 (an annual non-profit event put together by the folks at Sonic Fan Games HQ), Felipe Ribeiro Daneluz has released the first demo of his new F-Zero inspired project XF - eXtreme Formula for PC and a fresh announcement trailer.

You can download the demo now from Steam or from Google Drive.

Update #1 [Thu 6th Apr, 2023 11:30 BST]: The developer Felipe Ribeiro Daneluz has posted yet another look at their new F-Zero-inspired project XF - eXtreme Formula. The new footage gives us a closer look at one of the game's nighttime maps.

Original Article [Thu 9th Mar, 2023 15:30 GMT]: Felipe Ribeiro Daneluz – the brain behind Feperd Games and the Spark: The Electric Jester series – has just shown off footage of his latest project, the F-Zero-inspired XF - eXtreme Formula.

The footage is running at a blistering 60fps, and according to the developer, 30 vehicles are on-track. While there's clearly a long way to go yet, the game is shaping up very nicely indeed.

XF - eXtreme Formula isn't the only game which takes inspiration from Nintendo's famous racer; we've also got Aero GPX to look forward to, as well.

Now, if only Nintendo itself would get in on the act...