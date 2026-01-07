Ridge Racer used to be the series that officially kicked off each successive console generation, but Bandai Namco has put the franchise out to pasture in recent years – the last mainline entry was Ridge Racer Unbounded, released back in 2012.

Fans have been waiting patiently for a new game in the series, or even an HD remaster of the coin-op original, but so far, there's been no movement from the publisher – outside of some vague commitment to explore licensing its games to outside parties.

Thank goodness, then, for DG1Games, who has recreated the PS1 port of Ridge Racer using Dreams on PS4 / PS5.

Ridge Racer Advanced is a "recreation and planned expansion created in Dreams on PS5," that's "inspired" by the 32-bit conversion, which effectively became the PS1's killer app at launch.

"Everything is entirely built from scratch in Dreams," explains the developer. "I also added a feature to change the graphics style in the game. You can switch between default higher resolution settings, pixelated PS1 mode and modern graphics with extra gloss."

It all looks very impressive, outside of some somewhat questionable drifting mechanics.

DG1Games plans to release the game in Dreams "very soon".

Thanks to Larry Bundy Jr for the tip!