Update #2 []:
AYANEO has shown off its Pocket ACE in video form.
Update #1 []:
AYANEO has lifted the lid on its Pocket ACE handheld.
The device boasts the following features:
- 1620 x 1080p 4.5" LCD with a 3:2 "golden ratio"
- Snapdragon G3x Gen 2
- D-pad and dual Hall-effect analogue layout
- 6000mAh battery
- 40W fast charging
- 0916B ultra-wideband vibration motor
Original Story: Thu 13th Mar 2025
AYANEO has already released some impressive retro-focused handheld devices recently, including the Game Boy-style Pocket DMG and the candy bar-like Pocket Micro—but the Chinese firm isn't done with this sector of the market, it seems.
"For years, we’ve dreamed of a retro horizontal handheld with powerful performance, perfect size, and stunning aesthetics," says AYANEO in a post on social media. "It’s 2025, it still hasn’t appeared. So, we decided to make it ourselves! AYANEO Pocket ACE – the dream machine for retro gamers."
The company hasn't shown any images of the device yet, but promises to reveal more information soon.
We know it will be a landscape-orientated device from the initial post, but what else do you think AYANEO has in store for this product? Let us know with a comment below.
