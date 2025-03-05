As per rumours, AYANEO has refreshed its excellent Pocket Micro handheld in the form of the Pocket Micro Classic (thanks, Retro Dodo).

The big change here is that the Android-based device does away with the dual analogue sticks and reduces the price to $179—$20 cheaper than the original model, and comfortably the cheapest device AYANEO has released so far.

AYANEO, in case you didn't know, is famed for its high-quality devices and equally high price points.

Powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 chipset, the original Pocket Micro (and the Classic) take inspiration from the Game Boy Micro.

"The AYANEO Pocket Micro is certainly one of the most compact and aesthetically appealing attempts we've seen so far when it comes to fusing Android with a retro gaming focus, and its premium feel makes a positive first impression," is what we said when we reviewed the original version back in 2024.

"The Helio G99 is powerful enough to handle emulation right up to the Dreamcast era, although it does struggle beyond that – which means that rival Android devices have the edge. However, the Pocket Micro's slim profile and gorgeous looks count for a lot, so if you're looking for a competent emulation platform which is also capable of hosting AAA Android games, then this could be the handheld for you."