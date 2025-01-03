AYANEO's Pocket Micro handheld is one of the most impressive devices of its type, offering potent emulation power in a genuinely travel-friendly form factor.

The company has revealed that it's launching a new variant of the device in 2025 which comes in the same colourway as the classic Nintendo Famicom – and, of course, the Japan-only Game Boy Micro Famicom edition.

"The AYANEO Pocket Micro is certainly one of the most compact and aesthetically appealing attempts we've seen so far when it comes to fusing Android with a retro gaming focus, and its premium feel makes a positive first impression," is what we said when we reviewed the device back in August 2024.

"The Helio G99 is powerful enough to handle emulation right up to the Dreamcast era, although it does struggle beyond that – which means that rival Android devices have the edge. However, the Pocket Micro's slim profile and gorgeous looks count for a lot, so if you're looking for a competent emulation platform which is also capable of hosting AAA Android games, then this could be the handheld for you."

The AYANEO Pocket Micro retails for around $219 / £167 (6GB RAM / 128GB) and $279 / £190 (8GB RAM / 256GB).