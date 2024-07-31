Update [Wed 31st Jul, 2024 16:30 BST]: During a livestream today, AYANEO has revealed the pricing and release date for the Pocket DMG and Micro handhelds (as spotted by Retro Dodo).

According to the announcement, the AYANEO Pocket DMG will have four models in three colours (Moon White, Arctic Black, and the limited edition Game Boy-esque "Retro Color") and is expected to ship to IndieGoGo backers in October 2024. Here are the prices:

AYANEO Pocket DMG 8GB+126GB - $339 (early bird), $419 (IndieGoGo retail), $449 (retail)

AYANEO Pocket DMG 12GB+256GB - $419 (early bird), $499 (IndieGoGo retail), $529 (retail)

AYANEO Pocket DMG 16GB+512GB - $499 (early bird), $579 (IndieGoGo retail), $609 (retail)

AYANEO Pocket DMG 16GB+1TB Retro Color Limited Edition - $589 (early bird), $669 (IndieGoGo retail), $699 (retail)

The AYANEO Pocket Micro, meanwhile, is available in three different models in three colours (Magic Black, Soul Red, and the limited-edition "Retro Gray"), and is scheduled to be shipped to IndieGoGo backers sometime in September 2024. Here's how much it will cost:

AYANEO Pocket Micro 6GB+128GB - $189 (early bird), $199 (IndieGoGo retail), $219 (retail)

AYANEO Pocket Micro 8GB+256GB - $219 (early bird), $229 (IndieGoGo retail), $249 (retail)

AYANEO Pockett Micro 8GB+256GB (Retro Gray Limited Edition) - $249 (early bird), $259 (IndieGoGo retail), $279 (retail)

The campaigns for the AYANEO Pocket DMG and AYANEO Pocket Micro are now live on IndieGoGo, which is where you'll also find more information on the new handhelds.

Original Article [Thu 25th Jul, 2024 15:00 BST]: AYANEO has announced that it will be holding a special launch event livestream next week to mark the start of the IndieGoGo campaigns for its Pocket DMG and Micro handhelds.

"Get ready to relive your handheld dreams," says the Chinese company, which has produced a wide range of Windows and Android-based gaming systems. "On Wednesday, July 31st at 8:00 AM EST, AYANEO will take you back to the beginning with the launch of the AYANEO Pocket DMG & MICRO."



The Pocket DMG takes inspiration from the Nintendo Game Boy and is likely to be seen as a rival to the Analogue Pocket and ModRetro Chromatic – although it's worth noting that it lacks the ability to play physical cartridges. It sports an OLED panel, as well as a D-pad, analogue stick and touchpad and is powered by the same Snapdragon G3x Gen 2 chipset found in the AYANEO Pocket S.

The Micro, on the other hand, is clearly based on the Game Boy Micro. It has a 3.5-inch screen and is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 chipset.

The Indiegogo page for the DMG and Pocket Micro can be bookmarked now. There's no indication of pricing as of yet.