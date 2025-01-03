Starteam's Sonic Galactic is a fan-made Sonic game which compares very favourably to Sonic Mania, and its latest demo has recently become available for download.

As noted by Digital Foundry's John Linneman, the new demo is astonishingly polished – so much so that you could tell us this was a genuine Sega-backed release and we'd believe you.

"This is obscenely well made," says Linneman on BlueSky. "It's honestly so good that it could stand as an official Sega product when complete. Just oozing quality. Great level design, cool new mechanics, some fresh ideas, yet still classic Sonic. Very, very cool. It's also like 40-odd minutes long - as long as many 16-bit games!"

You can grab the demo here.

Sonic Galactic is the latest in an impressive line of fan-made outings for Sega's Blue Blur. We've recently seen the likes of Sonic UltraSaturn, Dr. Robotnik's Ring Racers, Sonic 3: Angel Island Revisited and Sonic Overture '95.

Unlike Nintendo, Sega seems perfectly content to allow these unofficial projects to flourish.