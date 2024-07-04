Sonic Mania caused quite a sensation when it arrived a few years ago.

A love letter to 2D Sonic developed by fans but with Sega's blessing, it ended up putting other, modern Sonic titles to shame – so it's little wonder that people are still keen to play it on as many platforms as possible, even today.

SonicFreak94 announced some time ago the intention to port the game to Dreamcast, and the project has been developing at quite a brisk pace of late. We now have footage of the game running on real hardware, and it's looking utterly brilliant, as you can see:

WHOO!!!! This is an actual hardware capture of @SonicFreak94 's INCREDIBLE port of #SonicMania to the Sega #Dreamcast , compiled with the latest SH-ELF-GCC14.1.0 toolchain, running on the tip of the KallistiOS SDK's master branch, streaming in assets from the virtual filesystem… pic.twitter.com/OAAHTDWuxR July 4, 2024

All of the stages are now playable, and the game runs at a smooth 60 FPS.

In a really cool twist, one fan has also mocked up (unofficial) packaging for the game, which really does make it feel like the "lost" Dreamcast classic we never got: