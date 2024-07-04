Sega's classic RPG series Phantasy Star is getting an officially licenced tabletop RPG game.

Created by SkyDawn Studios and running on the company's Esper Genesis roleplaying rules system, this new board game promises to be "a cooperative, storytelling game where you and your friends take on the roles of heroic protagonists in a boundless universe based on the popular Phantasy Star video game series."

Here's some PR:

Gather your party of galactic heroes and embark on quests to explore and safeguard the galaxy from cosmic threats, tyrannical empires, and ancient evils.

Build a diverse cast of characters using your favorite archetypes such as Hunters, Rangers, Mystics, and more. Forge a hero of your own design or play legendary personas such as Alis Landale, Rolf, Lutz, or Chaz Ashley. Weave amazing stories where your valiant explorers blast off to new worlds and battle mythical and technological menaces. Create adventures in iconic regions such as the Algol Star System, or create your own worlds and tales of cosmic fantasy.

The game will include a setting guide complete with illustrations and expanded lore of the Phantasy Star universe.

The Phantasy Star tabletop RPG launches in 2025. You can sign up for email updates here.