Japanese game designer Yasushi Yamaguchi might be most famous for coming up with the character of Miles "Tails" Prower, but he's also worked on a bunch of other famous Sega properties, including the classic JRPG Phantasy Star II.

Yamaguchi – who is also credited under the name Judy Totoya – recently spoke to Japanese publication Beep21 and has outlined some of the things he'd like to do if he ever got the chance to remake the second Phantasy Star adventure.

Firstly, he said the game would be re-created in 3D and that it would boast a similar look to Genshin Impact, one of the most popular video games of recent times. However, he added that it would retain the visual style inspired by Nobuyoshi Habara, one of the most proflic anime directors of the 1980s.

January 7, 2024

Yamaguchi adds that he was frustrated with the technical limitations the team encountered when working on the Mega Drive back in 1989 and that he would want any remake to be much more cinematic, like Naughty Dog's Uncharted games.

The Phantasy Star series began life on the Master System in 1987 before transitioning to the Mega Drive in 1989, where it would see three entries – Phantasy Star II, Phantasy Star III and Phantasy Star IV. Since then, the series has moved into the online space, kicking off with the 2000 Dreamcast title Phantasy Star Online.

The most recent instalment in the franchise is 2021's Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis.