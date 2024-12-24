Sonic fan-game Sonic Robo Blast 2 has been ported to the Sega 32X, which turned 30 this year.

The port has been spearheaded by the game's co-creator, SSNTails, and Saxman, a notable figure in the Sonic ROM hacking community.

The original game is a 3D open-source fangame built "using a modified version of the Doom Legacy port of Doom," according to the official site.

"SRB2 is closely inspired by the original Sonic games from the Sega Genesis, and attempts to recreate the design in 3D. While SRB2 isn't fully completed, it already features tons of levels, enemies, speed, and quite a lot of the fun that the original Sonic games provided."

This port has been completely rewritten to fit within 256KB and features changes to the control scheme, character abilities and stages. According to Matteusbeus, some compromises have been made to get it on Sega's ill-fated Genesis / Mega Drive add-on.

Textures are displayed at half their usual resolution, as are the sprites. However, it is said to work flawlessly on real 32X hardware (NTSC only at this point) and via Kega Fusion v3.64. A PAL-optimised version is expected soon, and a future update will bring parallax-scrolling skies.