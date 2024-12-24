Yesterday, it seemed that the curtain had finally fallen for the rollercoaster that is the SuperSega project.

SuperSega boss Alejandro Martín put his Lamborghini Gallardo up for sale, claimed that refunds were being processed and basically called time on the whole thing – a series of events which won't have been all that surprising to those who have been following the story closely.

We've since been sent yet another email by Martín which has to rank as a true Christmas miracle if true – he now claims that Sega is perfectly OK with the console. Yes, really!

Previously, Martín has always included a copy of official communication from Sega's legal team regarding SuperSega, but in this email, he has simply pasted the company's "statement" into the email body text.

It reads as follows:

Subject: Information about SuperSega-SuperSPGA Greetings to whomever of SuperSega-SuperSPGA Group may concern. We are sorry to have interfered with your gaming console project without providing any evidence of your wrongdoings regarding these ongoing matters. We actually approve of your projects and appreciate your contributions to the gaming communities/industries across/around the whole world. Please understand that some of our legal team employees/associates behind the false takedown requests intentionally made false reports in order to commit crimes in the names of your group members for no reason. Please go ahead and continue your projects alongside keeping all of your manufactured units. Please feel free to contact Sega’s offices for assistance if you need help regarding your SuperSega-SuperSPGA console development. Please go ahead and report some of our legal team employees/associates behind these unlawful attacks for misconduct, harassment, etc.. Sincerely,

Sega Europe Legal Department

We'll naturally be approaching Sega for comment on this, but given that it's Christmas tomorrow, we're not expecting to hear back for a while.

Do you think this is legit? We have to admit we have pretty substantial doubts. Let us know with a comment.