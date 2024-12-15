We hope you've been keeping tabs on the SuperSega saga, as it seems to get more outlandish and unbelievable with each passing week.

An FPGA system which runs games from pretty much all of Sega's consoles, SuperSega has been branded a scam by many people online due to ropey videos, a dubious pre-order campaign and the impending threat of legal action from Sega over the use of its name in the machine's title.

Despite the avalanche of negativity surrounding the console, project lead Alejandro Martín continues to talk-up its chances online, and was recently a guest on Iain Lee's channel.

"This is the wildest interview I have ever conducted," says Lee, who is a seasoned gamer and used to present the TV show Thumb Bandits. "I'm not a retro channel. I do gaming stuff but my channel is mainly my TV and radio work and my current Patreon shows and podcasts. If you're watching this expecting a detailed description of FPGA and lots of technical bibs and bobs, I'm afraid you're watching the wrong channel!"

During the discussion, Lee probes Martín on a wide range of topics, including doubts surrounding the technical specifications of the SuperSega, where the 84,000 Euros raised via pre-orders is likely to go, and even the fallout from Martin's previous project, an 8K camera.

Despite repeated demands for an explanation, Martin was unable to answer any of Lee's questions convincingly, saying more than once that he's "not an expert" in the project he's trying to fund. Fearing that the language barrier might be to blame, Lee asks his co-host, Katherine Boyle (who speaks Spanish), to intervene. Her opinion? "He made no more sense in Spanish than he did in English."

The whole interview is well worth watching, and again, it should do a solid job of convincing more people to avoid this venture like the plague.