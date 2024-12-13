Limited Run Games is releasing a physical version of Sega's classic Virtua Fighter 2 on Xbox consoles.

The original 1994 arcade game is considered to be one of the most influential examples of the genre ever made and was ported to the Saturn and Genesis in the '90s. It was later released on the PS2, and would come to PS3 and Xbox 360 as a digital download.

This new version will run on both Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X consoles and it has a new online mode that allows you to face off against other players over the internet. A six-player online lobby will also be supported.





Virtua Fighter 2 is available for pre-order now! Reserve your copy today: pic.twitter.com/4vVJedM8bf Go back to the roots of 3D fighting with Virtua Fighter 2! Experience the legendary polygon-based graphics and fluid fighting mechanics that made it so influential in arcades!Virtua Fighter 2 is available for pre-order now! Reserve your copy today: https://t.co/3d5JtQmJQr December 13, 2024

The standard edition costs $34.99, while the Classic Edition is $64.99 and ships with a Saturn-style "longbox", commemorative coin and art cards.

Pre-orders are open now and close on January 12th, 2025. It is estimated that the game will ship in June next year.