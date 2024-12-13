Legendary game designer Yu Suzuki's latest game was shown off during last night's Game Awards, and is coming to smartphones (via Netflix) in 2025.

No gameplay of Steel Paws was shown off, but we do know that it will see the player "embark on a dynamic action adventure" as a female protagonist aided by her selection of "Buddy Robots" to "conquer a mysterious Tower that reappears every century."

With games like OutRun, Space Harrier, Virtua Fighter and Shenmue to his name, Yu Suzuki's career has seen him straddle many genres, including racing, action, RPG and more – so it's anyone's guess as to what Steel Paws will look like from a gameplay perspective.

The only thing we can be sure of right now is that you'll need a Netflix subscription to play it.