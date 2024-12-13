The Game Awards 2024 was pretty special, giving a bruised and battered games industry a much-needed fillup as it shuffles painfully into 2025.

It was also attended by some pretty big names, including "the father of PlayStation" himself, Ken Kutaragi.

Kutaragi, in case you didn't know, was the driving force behind the creation of PlayStation and rose to the position of CEO of Sony Computer Entertainment before leaving the company in 2007.

Game Awards host Geoff Keighley gratefully acknowledged Kutaragi during the show – and rightly so, given that the PlayStation celebrates its 30th anniversary this year.

However, what appears to have been intended as a respectful shout-out was misinterpreted by Kutaragi, who rose from his seat and proceeded to walk to the edge of the stage – not realising he wasn't being invited up to say a few words.





He got out of his seat like he was going to speak but Geoff Keighley keeps the show moving. Former Sony CEO and "father of PlayStation," Ken Kutaragi, is at the Game Awards on the 30th Anniversary of PlayStation.

Ken Kutaragi is still waiting to say a few words

I still can't believe Ken Kutaragi rocked up like he was getting an award





Geoff refusing Ken Kutaragi, the father of Playstation, the space to talk, immediately forcing the show to keep running?



Geoff refusing Ken Kutaragi, the father of Playstation, the space to talk, immediately forcing the show to keep running?

I'm disgusted. Most people will never realise what is happening here, but holy shit.

Did Kutaragi misunderstand what was happening, or was the plan for him to say a few words? We'll leave you to decide on that one, but the Game Awards is famously run on a tight schedule, so if Kutaragi's section was cut at the last minute without him knowing, it shouldn't come as a massive shock.