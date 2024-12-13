The Mega Drive / Genesis version of Wolf Team's horizontal shooter Sol-Feace is finally being given a physical release in Japan next year, Columbus Circle has announced.

Sol Feace was originally launched in 1990 for the Sharp X68000 as a Japanese exclusive, before being ported shortly after to the Sega CD. This later version of the game would end up reaching North America in the form of a pack-in title for the CD-ROM add-on and was also released in Europe as part of a Mega-CD bundle with Cobra Command.

Following that, the game was later ported to Sega Mega Drive / Genesis by Renovation Products under the slightly altered name Sol-Deace. However, this version of the game was only ever released in North America, meaning most Japanese fans never had the chance to play it.

Last year, Retro-Bit created some new reproductions of the game for the Western market, and it now seems that Japanese fans are also getting their very own cartridge release, with Edia and Columbus Circle being credited with the latest release.

The game will be distributed on a cartridge in March 2025 and is expected to cost around ¥7,800 (which is around £40 or $50).

You can watch the announcement trailer below: