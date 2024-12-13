We recently reported on the development of the promising Multisystem 2, an "all-in-one" MiSTer FPGA console which aims to take some of the effort out of FPGA gaming.

We've already seen the main board design for this upcoming console, and now the team behind it has shared some images of it in action.

"It's all running," says the official @MultisystemFPGA Twitter account. "Starting to test all cores now, Gameboy & AO486. The memory test is happy to run the SDRAM at 160Mhz so that's a great indication of design stability."





As well as showing the system in action, there's also an image of the new Multisystem 2 enclosure, which sports a spaceship-style design that reminds us a little of the PC Engine Shuttle.

Created in the UK by Heber, the Multisystem 2 will replace the current Multisystem. It will retain compatibility with existing Multisystem cartridges, which add new features and expand the platform's functionality.

There's no word on pricing as yet, but Heber says it wants the price "to be as low as possible so many more people can get involved in FPGAGaming & MiSTerFPGA." The Multisystem 2 is due to launch next year.