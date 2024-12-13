Indie title Moons of Darsalon certainly has a strong look, with pre-rendered visuals which could have come out of a PS1 or GBA title, as well as some home micro-style intermission scenes – and soon, console players will get to see what all the fuss is about.

The game is already available on Steam and has a "Very Positive" rating on the platform, which bodes well for the console launch on February 6th, 2025.

Confirmed for Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X and Xbox One, Moons of Darsalon offers a "unique blend of retro aesthetics and cutting-edge physics" and is described as "a testament to the passion and dedication that fuels the indie gaming scene."

Here's some more PR:

Embark on a thrilling journey across the treacherous terrains of Darsalon's moons. As a brave rescuer, your mission is to guide your fellow darsanauts back to safety. Utilize an arsenal of tools including jetpacks, laser guns, and terraforming devices to overcome obstacles and outsmart enemies. With AI-controlled companions relying on your leadership, every decision counts! What makes Moons of Darsalon truly special is its creator, Dr. Kucho! This monumental project was crafted single-handedly over 8 years of relentless development, followed by 2 additional years dedicated to bringing the game to console players. This level of commitment is a shining example of the innovation and originality that indie games bring to the industry.

Given that we recently called out DropZone for its use of AI art in promotional material, it would be remiss of us not to highlight the fact that Moons of Darsalon has also come under fire for using AI-generated images. These are entirely optional, according to the developer, but that hasn't entirely stopped complaints.

The new art is selectable , you can choose to the original or the new one ,no reason to remove anything, don’t worry for the game, these hate guys would not buy the game anyway. Twitter needs to hate it’s how it is. I appreciate your concerns 😊 — Moons Of Darsalon (@DrKuchoGames) February 12, 2024

For example, the banner art on Steam has changed three times. The first (shown on the left below) is the original and is presumed to have been created by a human. The middle image is AI-generated and was swapped out for the final image on the right, for obvious reasons.

Will you be picking this up on console, or will the use of AI art put you off? Let us know with a comment.