Sega has made contact with the team behind the SuperSega FPGA console to request its cancellation, we can reveal.

Sega has approached Alejandro Martín, the lead behind the project, asking for the 'SuperSega' name to no longer be used, all prototypes and units to be destroyed, the closure of the SuperSega website and details on units sold and money generated by the project so far.

The team behind the FPGA-based system – which supposedly plays SG-1000, Master System, Mega Drive, Saturn and Dreamcast games – has previously said it wasn't concerned Sega might step in over the name and had already opened a dialogue with the Japanese giant on the topic.

Martin has told Time Extension that the name change will be "considered", but production will not be stopped unless Sega is prepared to cover "cost, expenses and what consumers paid." Martin tells us that if Sega does not agree to these terms, "we think we will continue."

Martin says that he intends to proceed with the project via a Kickstarter campaign. This will generate funds in addition to the cash which has already been taken from those who have pre-ordered SuperSega, but later found that the full cost had been charged.

The team behind the project has also shared a new video, with Crazy Taxi on Dreamcast being shown off.

If you were in two minds about the legitimacy of this venture, will this news encourage you to support SuperSega – or whatever it will be called, should it actually make it to crowdfunding? Or do you think this is a fitting end to what has been a rollercoaster ride? Leave your comment below.