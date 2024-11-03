The SuperSega FPGA project promises to play software from all of Sega's major consoles, yet the project has been hampered by poor communication and general scepticism from the public.

The latest video from the team behind the project isn't likely to change that. Described as a 'review' of the system, it starts with Alejandro Martin turning up in his shiny Lamborghini Gallardo before parking it (somewhat badly, we must say) and pulling out a suspect-looking cardboard box which contains the SuperSega prototype in its new casing.

He then retires to his apartment to show the console in action, with no editing or cuts. The video shows SG-1000, Master System and Saturn games being played, and Martin is sure to show that there's no trickery taking place here – he even aims the camera behind the TV to prove there's no second PC running the emulation. At another point, he playfully blows smoke into the camera in a gesture which seems to mock the vapourware claims made by some sceptics.

Despite this, it doesn't go completely according to plan, as the Sega Saturn segment initially lacks audio. Martin is keen to stress that there are known bugs present.

It's also worth noting that the much-hyped Dreamcast FPGA core is not shown in action; given that systems like the MiSTer FPGA are already perfectly capable of playing Master System, Mega Drive and Saturn games, what's been shown off so far isn't all that groundbreaking.

Here's the press release that accompanied the video, reproduced here in unedited form:

Currenlty more than 200 pre-reserves with commitment has been made. Pre-reserves close at 23:59 EST time on monday 4th November (rain) 2024. For those people, they will get an early bird, production supersega console (without the few bugs remaining, as shown on this video some of them).