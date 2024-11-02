A fair while back, Playmaji, the company behind the Polymega modular retro gaming system, announced that it would be bringing arcade games to the platform. It was presumed at the time that this would be via a Virtual Console-style digital storefront, but the company has just revealed that the first arcade games to hit the system will, in fact, be distributed physically.

"Polymega Collection is an ongoing series of important classic and contemporary games on physical media, playable exclusively on Polymega," says Playmaji. "Our editions include the original title game, its international releases, as well as additional examples of games that influenced the work and those which were eventually inspired by it."

The first two games in this collection are Asteroids and Karate Champ, and both are available for purchase today. They will ship within the next week.

Playmaji adds:

Each release includes one or more discs that are compatible with Polymega. The first is the primary game, in DVD format. Additionally, some releases include bonus game discs that can be played on original game consoles, as well. Each release is region free, and will work on Polymega regardless of where you are or what language you speak. Unlike most modern game releases, Polymega Collection games include carefully crafted visual companions, reversible slip covers, obi-spines for international collectors, and more. And, exclusively for early adopters, a limited edition Polymega Collection pin is included with each release! The best thing about Polymega Collection is that in many cases, we're bringing games to Polymega that would be otherwise unplayable using an element module, such as arcade games. Of course, we're also providing support for several new systems that might not otherwise be compatible with Polymega.

Asteroids ($40) includes the following games:

ORBIT ARCADE

ARCADE GRAVITAR ARCADE/2600

ARCADE/2600 LUNAR LANDER ARCADE

ARCADE ASTEROIDS ARCADE/2600/7800

ARCADE/2600/7800 ASTEROIDS DELUXE ARCADE

ARCADE SUPER ASTEROIDS & MISSILE COMMAND LYNX

LYNX SPACE DUEL ARCADE

Karate Champ ($40) has the following titles:

KARATE CHAMP ARCADE/NES/FDS

ARCADE/NES/FDS KARATE CHAMP PVP ARCADE

ARCADE FIGHTER'S HISTORY ARCADE/SNES/SFC

ARCADE/SNES/SFC FIGHTER'S HISTORY DYNAMITE/KARNOV'S REVENGE ARCADE/AES/NGCD/SAT

Alongside these releases is the console's new "Immersive Mode," which aims to replicate the experience of playing in an amusement arcade.

"Starting a Polymega Collection Arcade game gives you a view that realistically presents the arcade machine as if you were standing in front of it, fully playable," says Playmaji. "From here you can enter the virtual display controls, and adjust your view to zoom out to see more of the machine, or even rotate your view and monitor so that you can see the arcade machine in its upright entirety, perfect for vertical shooters and other games you're sure to want to play as you build your Polymega Collection Library."

Playmaji says it's working with some of the world's leading video game companies to bring more titles to the Polymega Collection.

In addition to this, System Software Update 1.1.32 is almost here and brings the following improvements and features: