Polymega maker Playmaji has revealed that it has sold out of its EM05 Ultra Element Module – the bolt-on accessory that allows users to run N64 titles.

The module went on sale earlier this year and allows you to use physical N64 cartridges and controllers with the Polymega all-in-one retro system.

EM05 is sold out. Estimated re-stock June. — POLYMEGA (@polymegaHQ) March 26, 2024

The good news is that Playmaji expects more stock to arrive in June.

The company has also stressed that, after years of delays, the base unit is currently in stock and expected to ship within 3 to 5 days of ordering.