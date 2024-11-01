Update [Fri 1st Nov, 2024 16:15 GMT]: The online Amstrad museum is now live.

Original Story [Thu 19th Sep, 2024 13:30 BST]: Lord Alan Sugar has announced that he's planning to create an online museum dedicated to the Amstrad brand and has asked fans to contribute their memories.

"I am putting together an Amstrad 'museum' website," says Sugar on social media. "If you have any great memories or anecdotes about Amstrad products you've owned over the years, tweet them to me with a picture and I might include them on the website. Please include the hashtag #Amstrad."

Amstrad was founded in 1968 when Sugar was 21, with the name being an adaption of Alan Michael Sugar Trading Limited. The company's focus in the early years was on consumer electronics such as hi-fi systems, TVs and car stereos, all manufactured in the Far East and rebadged for the UK market.

By the 1980s, however, Amstrad became involved in home computers, releasing the CPC range in 1984. In 1986, Amstrad purchased Sinclair's computer division, bringing the ZX Spectrum under its control. The ill-fated GX4000 followed, and the company would dabble in the PC market, too.

In July 2007, BSkyB announced a takeover of Amstrad for £125m, and the company name vanished from the Stock Exchange in October 2008.

Sugar recently revived the Amstrad name to create a new digital media agency.