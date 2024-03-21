Christian Bale is famous for many things today.

He's played Batman, for starters – and was also John Connor at one point in the Terminator franchise. His portrayal of the unhinged, Phil Collins-loving Patrick Bateman in American Psycho has become the stuff of legend, while performances in films such as The Machinist, American Hustle and The Fighter have earned him widespread critical acclaim.

Why, then, when faced with this sheer volume of amazing work, are we so utterly obsessed with this photo of a young Bale "playing" an Amstrad CPC?

I wonder if it was starring in Empire of the Sun that wired Christian Bale's brain to make him decide to get an Amstrad CPC pic.twitter.com/Bqjzdpx2vB March 20, 2024

This image has it all. Bale's stunning '80s wardrobe. That spiky, rebellious hairstyle, perfectly matched with his equally impish expression. The trainer-clad feet, positioned on the desk in what would be a totally impractical position for actually playing games. The fact that the screen isn't even turned on, yet he's holding the joystick as if caught in mid-game.

And to top it all off, there's an Empire of the Sun poster on the wall – the 1987 Steven Spielberg war epic which gave Bale his big break.

Some people would poke fun at the fact that Bale is pictured with an Amstrad rather than a more fashionable C64 or even Amiga, but not us. We're above that kind of nonsense.

While we're on the topic, did you know that Sir Alan Sugar has relaunched Amstrad?