ZUIKI has announced that it is now accepting pre-orders for a new pack for the X68000 Z featuring the Wolf Team titles Granada and FZ Senki Axis.

The company revealed back in June of last year that it had made an agreement to bring Wolf Team games to the micro-console (which is modelled after Sharp's X68000 home computer), with FZ Senki Axis and Granada being two of the games that were selected for a rerelease.

The pack costs ¥5,478 (roughly £28 or $36) and comes with a box, a start guide, and an SD card containing both games. ZUIKI is also offering potential buyers a set of alternative covers as a pre-order bonus to anyone who purchases the pack directly from them, with these two limited-edition covers replicating each game's original box art.

Granada, in case you're unfamiliar, is a multidirectional shooter that is set in a futuristic Africa where war has broken out over the mining rights to a precious metal. Players control a mercenary named Leon Todo who is tasked with putting an end to the conflict, which he must do by destroying the weapons on either side. The game was released in 1990 on the X68000 and was also later ported to the Sega Mega Drive / Genesis.

FZ Senki Axis, meanwhile, is an isometric shooter that sees players step into the role of an elite soldier, on a mission to destroy the last remaining weapon of mass destruction. It was also released in 1990 for the X68000 and, similarly, got a port for the Sega Mega Drive / Genesis (where it was localized as Final Zone).

You can visit ZUIKI's store page here. The pack is expected to be released on April 25th.