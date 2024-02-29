In this week's Z-Club livestream, Zuiki gave a long-awaited update on some of the software coming to the X68000 Z — its miniature version of Sharp's X68000 16-bit home computer.

In case you're unaware, the X68000 Z does include a built-in emulator that allows you to load up and play your pre-existing games on the machine, but will also be home to a bunch of retro reissues that have been specifically designed to run on the X68000 Z.

Last month, for instance, saw the release of The Exact Perfect Collection (across Beep, Amazon Japan, and other storefronts), while Game Collection Vol. 1 — a 5-game compilation — came pre-packaged with the main console unit on an SD card. As Ashley Day noted in our review, despite coming on an SD Card, only a single title included in the Game Collection Vol. 1 was actually available to play upon first getting the console, with the others instead being listed as "coming soon". That number has since grown to two, with Arcus Odyssey joining the two different versions of Mad Stalker made available last year.

Here's a list of the software Zuiki announced dates for:

Granada May 2024

May 2024 FZ Senki Axis May 2024

May 2024 Game Launcher for Midi-Compatible Games June 2024

Lagoon Summer 2024

Summer 2024 Genocide Summer 2024

Summer 2024 Murder Club DX (Game Collection Vol. 1) Summer 2024

(Game Collection Vol. 1) Summer 2024 Kiss of Murder Autumn 2024

Autumn 2024 Manhattan Requiem Autumn 2024

Autumn 2024 Nostalgia 1907 (Game Collection Vol. 1) Autumn 2024

(Game Collection Vol. 1) Autumn 2024 Sol Feace Winter Winter 2024

Winter Winter 2024 Valis II Winter 2024

Winter 2024 Shooting68K Z-Edition Winter 2024

And here is a list of software that is yet to get a release date:

Robot Construction R.C.

Keeper

Gradius II

Salamander

Twin Bee

Detana!! TwinBee

Castlevania

Quarth

Tōdō Ryūnosuke Tantei Nikki: Ōgon no Rashinban (The Golden Compass)

(The Golden Compass) Kohakuiro no Yuigon: Seiyou Karuta Renzoku Satsujin Jiken (The Amber Colored Testament)

(The Amber Colored Testament) Rally Bike (Game Collection Vol. 1)

We'll try and keep you posted as more updates become available.