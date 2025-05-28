Zvitor, a prolific creator of unofficial fighting games, has just released his remake of Konami's coin-op X-Men title from the early '90s.

Like the developer's other projects, it's been made using the Open Beats of Rage engine and pulls together characters from other X-Men releases while maintaining the same graphical style.

"In our remake, we keep the base of the SNES games for most of the characters, but adapted to have the uniform of the Konami game," explains Zvitor. "Based on the original, we have Colossus and Dazzler. Wolverine and Cyclops are from X-Men Mutant Apocalypse for the SNES, Nightcrawler is from X-Men 2 Clone Wars for the SEGA Genesis and Storm is from X-Men: Reign of Apocalypse for the Game Boy Advance, thus creating that mix but trying to keep them all in the same standard style."

A four-player mode has been included, but Zvitor has also implemented CPU partners for those times when you're not able to get three other people involved. "This mode still needs adjustments and should be improved in the future," adds the developer.

You can download the game on Windows and Android here. If you like what Zvitor is doing, then you can support his work here.