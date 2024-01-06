While many gamers will have fond memories of Capcom's X-Men: Children of the Atom and X-Men Vs Street Fighter arcade titles, Konami's 1992 coin-op has plenty of fans.

A side-scrolling brawler released at a point when Konami's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles arcade game was still fresh in people's memories, X-Men was sadly never ported to any '90s home console, although emulation specialist Backbone Entertainment would eventually bring it to PS3 and Xbox 360 in 2010 as a digital download (this version is sadly no longer available).

If you're a fan of the game or you simply want to see what all of the fuss is about, then we've got some good news – homebrew developer hotrodx has ported the game to Sega Saturn.

The developer has stated that this is a reconstruction of the original game, rebuilt using SGL (Sega Graphics Library), and doesn't use any of the original code.

A message contained within a demo for the game says the following:

This is an attempt to recreate the hit Konami arcade game. No source code from the original game was involved, so a lot of guesswork and approximations were implemented. It’s also very buggy. This is my love letter to the early 90s arcade games that never got home ports for contemporary 16bit consoles and succeeding 32bit consoles.

The demo consists of the first level and allows the player to pick from two selectable characters. It is noted to work with ODEs like Fenrir and Satiator, as well as via emulation. You can download the demo here.