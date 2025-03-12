A new fanmade reimagining of Capcom's SNES X-Men: Mutant Apocalypse has just been released for PC & Android, letting players experience a recreation of the classic title with new characters, moves, and the ability to play with up to three friends.

According to its creator Zvitor, the remake of the game was made entirely in OpenBOR — a popular tool for creating fanmade beat 'em ups — and was originally included as an optional mode in his 2014 fangame Marvel Infinity War. However, he has now decided to release it as a separate game, with the goal being to make it more faithful to the original by introducing changes to "the screen resolution" and "the position of the health bars".

Sadly, as Zvitor states, some of the stages have had to be shortened vertically to avoid the game running into camera problems when playing with friends and many bosses (including the helicopter on Gambit's stage) have also had to be removed to ensure a smooth experience. However, the developer has clearly tried to make up for this in other ways, stuffing the game full of new characters to experiment with and enjoy.

For instance, whereas the original X-Men: Mutant Apocalypse only let players control five characters (Wolverine, Beast, Cyclops, Psylocke, and Gambit), this new version boasts over 20 playable X-Men as well as 10 more unlockable characters that are available after finishing the story. This includes characters like Colossus, Angel, Jubilee, Nightcrawler, Deadpool, and Mystique, to name just a few.

Various new moves have also apparently been added as well, with Zvitor writing in the description of the project that veteran players may potentially recognize some of these fresh attacks from games like Sega's X-Men 2 Clone Wars, Acclaim's Wolverine Adamantium Rage, the Marvel vs. Capcom series, and X-Men Reign of Apocalypse for the GBA.

If you want to download the game, it is currently available for free from Zvitor's website, alongside a bunch of other games based on franchises like Marvel, DC, Alien, and Dungeons & Dragons.