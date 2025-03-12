Hot on the heels of news that the SuperSega project is being refocused to be little more than a glorified MiSTer, we can now reveal that Alejandro Martin is blocking those people who pre-ordered the original console from getting refunds.

If you've been following this sorry saga from day one, you'll know that Martin was forced to scrap the venture after legal action from Sega, and insisted that the 300-odd people who had pledged money had been refunded—although there was little evidence to support this. Martin claimed to be selling his beloved sports car to cover the cost of refunds, but has withdrawn the vehicle from sale and has even appeared alongside it in some of his recent videos.

However, we've been told by Daniel Ibbertson of Slope's Game Room that his chargeback is now being contested by Martin. Ibbertson has shown Time Extension the full email, of which we're reproducing a small section of below.

If you've received similar communication from your bank or credit card regarding your SuperSega pre-order, we'd love to hear from you.

Ibbertson—who has created a long line of videos exposing dodgy crowdfunding campaigns—is currently working on an exposé of the whole SuperSega story, and has one particularly huge revelation regarding the whole venture up his sleeve. Be sure to keep your eyes on his channel.