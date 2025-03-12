Update #3 [Wed 12th Mar, 2025 13:00 GMT]: Since the Retroid Pocket Classic was first revealed earlier this month, GoRetroid has been gradually releasing more and more info about the upcoming device, with the most recent announcement including some brand new specs for the upcoming handheld.

The information comes courtesy of an image posted on the company's Discord and indicates that the new device will include a Qualcomm 4 nm chipset, a 5,000 mAh battery, 4GB of RAM, and 64 GB of storage. That's in addition to featuring Bluetooth 5.0 and WiFi 5. As part of the announcement, GoRetroid has also revealed the dimensions of the device (138mm x 89mm x 8.26mm) and stated that the operating system it will run on will be Android 14.

You can find the full list of specs below:

Update #2 [Fri 7th Mar, 2025 14:45 GMT]: GoRetroid has released another set of updates about the upcoming Retroid Pocket Classic - its new vertical, emulation-based handheld.

The biggest announcement the company revealed is that the device will feature an AMOLED screen, capable of outputting a 1240 x 1080 resolution image, with a brightness of 500 nits. However, the company has also elsewhere shown off some images of the back of the machine for the first time, which will likely be of interest to anyone hoping to pick up the handheld later this year.

Update #1 [Thu 6th Mar, 2025 10:00 GMT]: Shortly after announcing the Retroid Pocket Classic yesterday, GoRetroid released another video about the device across social media and YouTube.

This new video, for the most part, simply went over the little information that we already know about the upcoming handheld, including its core design and the different colours that are being offered. However, as spotted by the publication Retro Handhelds, it also holds one new reveal that wasn't present in the original announcement, with the video also teasing an additional six-button variant of the device at roughly 13 seconds in.

The original Retroid Pocket featured six face buttons, and there have also been other emulation-based handhelds to boast a similar layout in the past, including notably the Anbernic RG ARC-D and ARC-S. It's usually more common, though, to see four-button designs hitting the market.

In case you're wondering, there are a few classic machines that this could potentially be useful for during emulation, including the N64, Sega Saturn, and Sega Mega Drive / Genesis. All of these machines previously received six-button controllers back in the day, making some games difficult to play with just four-button configurations.

Original Article [Wed 5th Mar, 2025 10:30 GMT]: Earlier today, GoRetroid announced a new Game Boy-style handheld called the Retroid Pocket Classic.

The company first teased the new emulation device in a Valentine's Day post, hidden in the background of an image advertising the Retroid Pocket Flip 2. Here the design of the handheld was partly obscured, however, leading to a ton of debate online over what the company might be planning, with some speculating it could be a cheaper alternative to Ayaneo Pocket DMG.

Now, though, the brand new handheld has finally broken its cover, with GoRetroid taking to social media to offer us our first proper look at the portable game console, which is the company's first vertical design since the original Retroid Pocket.

As part of this announcement, GoRetroid stopped short of announcing any internal specs but revealed an image of the device and the seven different colour designs that the company is planning on releasing: pink, teal, lime green, blue, yellow, and two DMG-inspired colourways.

From this image, we can see that the handheld lacks an analogue stick but will feature a D-pad, as well as X, Y, A and B buttons on the front of the machine. There is also a front-facing speaker positioned on the lower-right of the device, in addition to centred start and select buttons, and an additional home button situated just below the screen.

We'll keep you posted when more news is revealed.