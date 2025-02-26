Update [Wed 26th Feb, 2025 15:00 GMT]: Earlier today, the handheld manufacturer GoRetroid shared our first look at the specs and colourways for the upcoming Retroid Pocket Flip 2 on Twitter/X.

As revealed in the announcement, the new portable device will be available in four different colour combinations — Ice Blue, black, GC (an obvious nod to the Nintendo GameCube), and 16-Bit US (a reference to the Super Nintendo's US design) — and will also have two separate models to choose from containing different SoCs.

The first of these models features a Snapdragon 865 SoC, which was the SoC of choice for the Retroid Pocket Mini and Retroid Pocket 5. Meanwhile, the second model will feature a MediaTek D1100 SoC, which was previously used to power the Retroid Pocket 4 Pro. Just as a reference, the original Retroid Pocket Flip contained a Unisoc Tiger T618 CPU.

Both models are listed as having the same 5.5” 1080p AMOLED 500 nits screen, the same amount of RAM (8GB Low Power Double Data Rate 4x), and the same memory storage (128 GB Universal Flash Storage 3.1), and are both expected to run on an Android 13 OS.

The Snapdragon SoC model, however, seems to feature a faster charging speed than the MediaTek SoC model, while the D1100 model uses a newer version of Bluetooth.

You can find an image breaking down the specs of both models below:

GoRetroid has said that pricing details and pre-order dates will also be announced soon.

Original Article [Fri 14th Feb, 2025 11:00 GMT]: Earlier this week, GoRetroid began teasing that it had an announcement to make on Valentine's Day and it has now pulled back the curtain a little, sharing a new image featuring not one but two new retro-style handhelds.

The first of these appears to be a new take on the Retroid Pocket Flip and features a clamshell design with a stylish GameCube-controller-inspired colour scheme; that's in addition to some notable differences in the layout from its predecessor.

For instance, the device seems to have swapped out the clickable hall-effect sliders from the original Flip for recessed joysticks that have been moved above the d-pad and the A, B, X, and Y buttons.

The position of the start, select, and power buttons also seem to be different this time around, with an additional home button being added to the device. The speakers also have been moved topside as well, as opposed to being positioned on the rear.

As for the second handheld, it's much harder to make out, with some online speculating that it could be a vertical device instead of a clamshell due to the shape of the screen and the render not having a visible hinge. But we'll probably have to wait for more information before we know exactly what's up with it.

GoRetroid teases that the devices will likely go on sale this Spring, so we can probably expect to hear more concrete information, including specs, in the coming months.